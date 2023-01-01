Tia Mowry 'can't believe' Beyoncé paid tribute to her girl group during concert

Tia Mowry has reacted to Beyoncé giving her childhood girl group Voices a shout-out during a recent concert.

While performing at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on 4 September, the Break My Soul singer spotted the Sister, Sister star in the crowd.

She blew Tia a kiss and mouthed "I love you" before weaving a sample of Voices' 1992 song Yeah, Yeah, Yeah! into her performance.

Sharing clips of the moment on Instagram, Tia wrote, "The highlight of the night was when she saw me in the crowd, and she gave me a smile and a hello, and then started singing ‘yeah, yeah, yeah’ from when @tameramowrytwo and I were in the singing group, Voices! I was so touched by her gesture, and I still can’t believe that it truly happened!"

Tia performed in the girl group with her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley before the pair starred together in the series Sister, Sister. Voices, a six-piece R&B collective, released Yeah, Yeah, Yeah! alongside their 1992 album Just the Beginning...

Tia also shared a throwback photo of her with Beyoncé and the rest of Destiny's Child.

"The first time I met @beyonce was during her Destiny's Child days when she was on a production with my brother @tahj_mowry, and since then I have been lucky to cross paths with her throughout the years. From the beginning, Beyoncé's undeniable talent is only rivaled by her incredible kindness and generosity," she gushed. "She's a true icon, who continuously inspires me with her talent, dedication, humility, and beautiful spirit."