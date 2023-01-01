Bruce Springsteen postpones concerts to undergo treatment for peptic ulcer disease

Bruce Springsteen has postponed his remaining September tour dates to receive treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

The Born In The U.S.A. singer announced via social media on Wednesday that he needed to reschedule Thursday's show in Syracuse, New York and the next seven concerts due to his ill health.

"Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY," the statement read. "Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows."

The 73-year-old music legend told his fans that he was "heartbroken" about postponing the shows.

"First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago," he continued. "We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our US shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce."

The announcement comes weeks after Springsteen rescheduled two shows in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania due to an undisclosed illness in mid-August. He returned to the tour for five more concerts before deciding to postpone the next eight.

He is scheduled to resume the trek in Vancouver, Canada on 3 November.

The two Philadelphia concerts have been rescheduled to August 2024. New dates for the September gigs have yet to be announced.

A peptic ulcer is a sore in the lining of the stomach or the intestine.