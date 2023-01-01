Doja Cat assures fans she's 'fine' despite wearing neck brace

Doja Cat has assured her fans she is doing "fine" despite wearing a neck brace.

The Say So singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share two photos of herself wearing a neck brace.

"I'm fine, my neck is fine," Doja captioned the first photo, before adding in the second, "Before the test he confessed."

She did not reveal how she came to injure her neck.

The post comes less than a week before Doja, real name Amala Dlamini, is scheduled to perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on 12 September.

Doja has been nominated for six awards at this year's ceremony, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year for her song Attention, and Song of the Summer for Paint The Town Red.

In 2021, she served as the show's host and won two awards.

Her upcoming fourth studio album Scarlet is set for release on 22 September. The album's second single, titled Demons, was released on 1 September with a music video starring Christina Ricci.