NEWS George Michael: Portrait of an Artist to air on Channel 4 Newsdesk Share with :





The definitive George Michael documentary film – George Michael: Portrait of an Artist - will be airing on Channel 4 on Sunday 17 September. This film presents revealing, intimate, never-before-told details of this music legend’s life; his passions, battling with his demons, extraordinary generosity and compassion.



Featuring more than 40 candid unscripted interviews from the people who knew and loved George the best – including global names such as Stevie Wonder, Stephen Fry, Piers Morgan, Sananda Maitreya (formerly known as Terrence Trent-D’Arby) and Richard Madeley, telling their own personal story in their own words.



This film explores previously unheard intimate and private details of George’s relationships, his first love Anselmo Feleppa, and Kenny Goss, his long term partner, who talks about their 12 year relationship.



This is the most intimate, open and honest film about George Michael. It is very touching and thought-provoking, looking at the life of one of the world’s biggest singer, songwriter and record producers, who touched the lives of millions of his fans around the world.



It shows the true George, lovingly and honestly. It looks at all aspects of George’s life and how this affected his music and creativity, revealing his genius, his creativity, his demons and his angels.



Many of the contributors in Portrait have a special story to tell about George’s creativity, generosity, pain, laughter. They have not told these stories on film before…..



Produced by Protocol Media and directed by Simon Napier-Bell - one of the World’s most famous music empresarios, managers and authors, who was also the former manager of Wham. Simon says “making this film has been a joy and pleasure, especially when it’s about such an incredible man. This film gives you a very close in-depth and colourful insight into the life of one of the world’s greatest musicians of our time.”



