Blink-182 tease new music with cryptic posters and website

Blink-182 are teasing new music with a series of posters and a mystery website.

The 'All The Small Things' hitmakers returned with singer Tom DeLonge last year with new single 'Edging' and confirmed plans for their ninth album, which he claimed late last month was "only weeks (days) away".

Now, promotional posters have popped up in numerous locations, featuring the Blink-182 logo and the phrase "One more time..."

According to the Blink-182 Italia fan account on X (formerly Twitter), the background of the posters also include what seem to be song lyrics.

They read: "Do I have to die to hear you miss me? Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?

"I don’t want to act like there’s tomorrow, I don’t want to wait to do this one more time.”

A QR code included on the poster takes the fans to a 'stall' page on the official Blink-182 website.

When clicking through, it says the site is "closed for maintenance" and shows someone cleaning off some Blink-related graffiti with various classic tracks in the background.

A brief snippet of new material is heard before the end of the video.

Last month, DeLonge - who is back with bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker - teased that the upcoming collection is their "best album" yet.

Promoting his new collaboration with Fender, he said in an interviewer: “I still think we’re writing our best songs. I think our album coming out is probably our best album we’ve ever made.

“The production that we brought on this [US] tour is finally the first perfect, cohesive branding and symbol of everything that the band is about.

"It’s got the nostalgia in there and the history in there, but it’s also got the fun and reverence and childhood charm. And it’s got the rebellion, but it’s got the technology too."