Sydney Sweeney stars in The Rolling Stones' new music video

Sydney Sweeney stars in the music video for The Rolling Stones' new song Angry.

The 25-year-old actress made a surprise appearance in the iconic rock band's new music video, which was released on Wednesday.

The single is the first from the band's new album Hackney Diamonds, which is the first original music that they have released since 2005's A Bigger Bang.

During the live-streamed album launch event in Hackney, London, on Wednesday, the Euphoria star told host Jimmy Fallon that she "freaked out" when she was asked to star in the video.

"Oh gosh, I mean I freaked out, called my family, and brought my mom," Sydney told the host.

When asked if she has been involved in a music video before, Sydney replied, "I have," referencing Halsey's Graveyard promo, before adding, "Nothing like this."

"This is the biggest thing ever," The White Lotus star said. "I didn't know it was going to be the first single, but I loved the song when I heard it. It's been stuck in my head."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host interviewed band members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood during the event.

Mick said of the album, "We're here to present our new single, which is called Angry, and the new video. Our new album Hackney Diamonds also comes out on October 20."

He added, "We've got to make a record that we really love ourselves. We are pleased with it and I hope you all are (too)."

The forthcoming album will be made up of 12 new tracks, with two written by late drummer Charlie Watts.