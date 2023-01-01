Jung Kook to make solo debut at Global Citizen Festival

BTS star Jung Kook is set to make his solo debut at the Global Citizen Festival this month.

The 26-year-old is set to hit the stage as a co-headliner at the Global Citizen Festival later this month, joining a line-up which includes previously announced headliners Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Conan Gray, Lauryn Hill and more.

The festival, which is a free ticketed event, will be broadcast live from New York City's Central Park on 23 September. It aims to end extreme poverty and raise awareness for the climate crisis and equality for women and girls.

"I'm so thrilled to join this year's Global Citizen Festival as a headliner!" Jung Kook said in a statement. "The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I'm happy to take part in it. I can't wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park."

The singer previously performed at the international advocacy organisation's festival two years ago alongside his BTS bandmates. The band shared the stage with Coldplay.

The announcement comes soon after the release of his first solo single, titled Seven, featuring Latto. It was released on 14 July and debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.