Renée Rapp went 'missing for seven hours' after being 'drugged' on night out

Renée Rapp still has no idea what happened when she was "drugged" on a night out in early 2022.

During an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, The Sex Lives of College Girls actress revealed that she wanted to have fun and let loose after getting out of a relationship and started going partying with a new bunch of friends.

However, during one night early last year, she went through a traumatic experience and still doesn't know what happened to her.

"I really let my judgment go when it came to the people that were around me. We were all out, and it was just situation after situation where they were just not trustworthy, and then the next thing you knew, I was face up, laying down in a bathroom stall in a hotel bar, just waking up at five in the morning, completely alone," she recalled.

The 23-year-old revealed that she woke up confused and disorientated, with blood on her pants and texts on her phone from her friends suggesting that she had left a party around seven hours earlier.

"I still have no idea what happened, no clue what happened, but I was drugged and just like missing for like seven hours," she confessed. "I stopped being friends with those people and stopped doing as much partying as I was. I told my parents, told some of my friends. I explained it in a very matter-of-fact way, and they were all very concerned and I didn't even really understand what was happening. I didn't recall anything that happened."

The incident inspired Renée to write Snow Angel, the title track of her debut album which was released last month.