'It's got a cockerel on it': Robbie Williams gets Tottenham shirt gift after Angels chant adaptation

Robbie Williams has been gifted a Tottenham shirt after performing the club's new chant.

Spurs supporters have adapted Robbie's 1997 hit 'Angels' in honour of their new Australian manager Ange Postecoglou and the former Take That star posted a video of himself performing the alternative lyrics on Instagram last month.

The Premier League club has now recognised Robbie's support by giving shirts to him and his family.

In a clip shared on Tottenham's social media page, he said: "This is my first unboxing video.

"I know who this is from because I just read it. It's got a cockerel on it. I am actually excited."

The 49-year-old singer proudly showed off a Spurs home strip with his name written on the back and he was touched that the club also provided kits for his wife Ayda Field and children Teddy, ten, Charlie, eight, Coco, four, and three-year-old Beau.

Robbie said: "You've got an Ayda. Bless you, COYS (Come on You Spurs). Absolute COYS."

The 'Let Me Entertain You' singer is a supporter of his hometown club Port Vale but confessed to having a fondness for both Spurs and Australia that inspired him to perform the song.

Robbie told talkSPORT: "I've got a soft spot for Spurs. A fondness for Spurs and a love of Australia.

"I've always wanted one of my songs to be sung on the terraces."

Postecoglou confirmed that he is a fan of the new tune and thinks Robbie is a "great entertainer".

The 58-year-old coach said: "Look, I love Robbie Williams, I think he's brilliant, a great entertainer. He did the song, I think it came off the back of one of our supporters.

"Look it's great, the alternative is they make up songs about you that are less than complimentary."