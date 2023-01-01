Miley Cyrus was filming Black Mirror when her Malibu home burned down

Miley Cyrus was in the middle of shooting her Black Mirror episode when her Malibu home burned down in the 2018 wildfires.

The Wrecking Ball singer revealed during her Used To Be Young TikTok video series that she was in South Africa filming her episode, in which she played the pop star Ashley O, when she lost her home in the Woolsey Fire in November 2018.

"I was in South Africa, but it was taking place in Malibu. So it was just a real trip," the 30-year-old recalled. "Like probably two or three years later after this happened, I didn't understand, but I would have this anxiety attack with the vision attached that I would be strapped down to a gurney.

"So I would have these dreams anytime I would go to perform and I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense, but actually as my house was burning down I was strapped to a gurney (on set) with my hands locked in handcuffs strapped to a bed."

The We Can't Stop hitmaker also shared that she filmed Ashley O's fictional music video, On A Roll, the day after she found out her home had been destroyed.

"The show must go on," she stated.

The Flowers singer lived in the property with her then-partner Liam Hemsworth. They got married several weeks after the fire but separated the following year.

The episode, titled Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too, was released on Netflix in 2019 as part of the fifth season of Black Mirror.