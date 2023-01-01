Erika Jayne's Las Vegas residency tickets selling for $7

Tickets to reality star Erika Jayne's Las Vegas residency are being resold for as little as $7 (£6).

According to the resale website StubHub, a ticket to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's 15 December show has been listed for $7.

The ticket has been assigned to the general admission section, near the stage.

Resale site Vivid Seats has also listed general admission tickets for the television personality's 22 September show as between $14 (£11) and $22 (£17.50) each.

However, original retailers Ticketmaster and Live Nation listed their least expensive options as $69 (£55) each.

Although Erika has not addressed the ticket price news, she did take to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to announce a giveaway.

Erika debuted her show at Mandalay Bay's House of Blues in Sin City in August, after first announcing in April that she would take her original music to the stage.

"All right, Los Angeles, let me say something. First of all, thank you very, very much from the bottom of my soul," she told an audience at the time, via Page Six. "We are selling, b***hes! Live Nation! Thank you for betting it all on this f**king blonde! Las Vegas!"

Erika, 52, released her first and only album, Pretty Mess, in 2009 followed by several standalone singles between 2010 to 2018.

Her Bet It All on Blonde residency kicked off on 25 August and runs until 16 December.