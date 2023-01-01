Nirvana to release 30th anniversary edition of In Utero

A 30th anniversary edition of Nirvana's 1993 album In Utero has been set for release in October.

On Tuesday, record labels Geffen and UMe announced a re-release of the iconic grunge-rock band's final album in a number of different formats and with a slew of previously unreleased material.

The formats would include an 8LP super deluxe box set, 5CD super deluxe box set, 1LP + 10-inch edition, 2CD edition and digital super deluxe edition.

The bonus features on the remastered collection would include 53 previously unreleased tracks, including two never-before-released full concerts from the 1993-1994 In Utero tour.

In Utero marked the third album from the band - comprised of Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl - and became their final album of original material before Kurt died by suicide at age 27 on 5 April, 1994, following a battle with drugs and depression.

Drummer Dave Grohl joined the Foo Fighters in the years after Cobain's passing.

In Utero has been set for re-release on 27 October.