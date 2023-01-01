Diddy to receive Global Icon Award at 2023 MTV VMAs

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been set to receive the Global Icon Award and make his live return at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV made the announcement on Tuesday, stating the I'll Be Missing You rapper would be presented with the prize at New Jersey's Prudential Center on 12 September.

The Network stated the hip hop mogul was set to receive the award for his "unparalleled career and continued influence that has achieved unrivaled global success in music and beyond".

Diddy would also perform on the night live for the first time at the VMAs since 2005. The event has also been set to feature Lil Wayne, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Doja Cat, Anitta, Kelsea Ballerini, and K-pop group Stray Kids.

Last month, Colombian-born chart-topper Shakira was announced as the recipient of the 2023 Video Vanguard Award. The Waka Waka singer will also perform at this year's event.

Previous recipients of the Global Icon Award have included the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighters.

Elsewhere, Diddy has announced that he was returning the music publishing rights back to the artists at his Bad Boy Records label - including The Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans - rather than selling the catalogue.