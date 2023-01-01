Dionne Warwick 'thrilled' to receive Kennedy Center Honor

Dionne Warwick has joked that "it's about time" she receives a Kennedy Center Honor.

While speaking to people on Monday, the 82-year-old said that she is "thrilled" about being honoured by the Kennedy Center for her lifetime achievement status.

"It's still a bunch of fun. Otherwise, I wouldn't be doing it," she told the outlet of her career. "When it becomes a job, that's when you won't see me anymore."

Dionne, who has sold over 100 million records during her 60-year-career, ranks among the 40 biggest U.S. hitmakers between 1955 and 1999 based on her chart history on Billboard's Hot 100 pop singles chart.

"It's about time," the singer joked of the honour. "I'm thrilled. I really am. I'm very excited about it. I feel so honoured to be honoured by the Kennedy Center."

Leaders at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts have also picked Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Barry Gibb to receive the annual lifetime achievement honours.

The five-time Grammy Award winner also told the outlet that she has her sights set on multiple other awards.

"There's still the Oscar, the Emmy, the Tony, not necessarily in that order," she quipped.

The Kennedy Center Honors are set to take place at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington D.C. on 3 December.