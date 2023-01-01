Kid Cudi pushes album release date to January 2024

Kid Cudi has announced that his forthcoming album, Insano, will not be released until January 2024.

The 39-year-old rapper, real name Scott Mescudi, released a statement on Twitter, also known as X, on Monday night announcing that the album has been delayed as a result of him being a "perfectionist".

"Got some updates for yall. Some bad news, some good," Cudi began the statement. "I have to push INSANO back til January. I want to make sure that everything lines up and I give y'all the best version of myself. This album is amazing and I want to make sure I present it in the best way for y'all. That's the bad news."

To soften the news, the musician revealed that he would be dropping two new tracks from the album, titled Most Ain't Dennis and Ill What I Bleed, on SoundCloud.

"The good news is, since im doing this and I know you all are feinding to get a listen of the album, im releasing 2 new jams from INSANO tn on soundcloud. Just for you." Cudi continued. "These songs are some of my favourites from the album and I think you'll dig them."

He concluded the statement, "Im sorry for the delay everybody but im a perfectionist. And things gotta be right."

The new album will mark the final album in the Day 'N' Nite rapper's recording contract with Republic Records, which has released his last six studio albums.

Cudi did not reveal the exact release date for the upcoming album.