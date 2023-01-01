Miley Cyrus recalls 'flirting' with Ariana Grande during 2015 collaboration

Miley Cyrus has shared that she considers Ariana Grande to be a "real friend".

During the latest instalment of her Used to be Young TikTok series, the Flowers hitmaker looked back on her 2015 cover of Crowded House's 1986 hit Don't Dream It's Over, which she dueted with Ariana as part of her Backyard Sessions series.

"This is as serious as it can be, me and Ariana Grande performing in onesies in the backyard," Miley, 30, said with a laugh, referring to the performance which has accumulated more than 114 million views since its release on YouTube.

"I was flirting with her, and she was a little scared," the Wrecking Ball singer joked.

"We were having fun," she added with a smile. "Ariana's a real friend. There's never been a time where I've asked her to do something that was important to me that she didn't come through, and same thing for me with her."

Miley has collaborated with the Thank U, Next singer on several occasions, including when they covered the Crowded House track for a second time during Ariana's 2017 One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The pair then teamed up again in 2019 for the single Don't Call Me Angel, With Lana Del Rey, which appeared in the 2019 film Charlie's Angels.