Sean 'Diddy' Combs to receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to receive the Global Icon Award at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.



The rapper/record executive is set to receive the award at the music prizegiving, where he will also be performing, later this month.



The 53-year-old is the third recipient of the award, following Foo Fighters in 2021 and Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022.



Diddy will return to the VMAs stage for his first live performance at the award show since 2005, when he served as both host and performer.



The rapper has been nominated for four VMA awards this year; Best Collaboration for both Gotta Move On (featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami) and Metro Boomin's Creepin' (Remix), on which he is featured alongside The Weeknd and 21 Savage. In addition, Gotta Move On has been nominated for Best Rap and Creepin' (Remix) is also up for Best R&B.



Diddy's VMA performance will take place three days before the release of his latest album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, which comes almost 17 years after he dropped his last solo album, 2006's Press Play.



Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Maneskin and Shakira will also perform during the ceremony.



Taylor Swift leads this year's VMAs with 11 nominations. She is followed by SZA, with eight nominations, and BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and Olivia Rodrigo, with six each.



The award show will air from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday 12 September.