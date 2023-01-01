NEWS Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to receive the prestigious Global Icon Award and perform at the 2023 VMAs Newsdesk Share with :





Diddy will receive the Global Icon Award for his unparalleled career and continued influence that has achieved unrivaled global success in music and beyond.



Combs, whose worldwide impact has lasted for more than three decades including two #1 albums on the Billboard 200 and five #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 will also make a highly-anticipated return to the iconic MTV stage. This marks his first performance at the “VMAs” since 2005.



In addition to receiving the Global Icon Award, Diddy is also nominated for 4 other awards this year for his work on “Creepin” (Remix) and “Gotta Move On.” His nominations include 2 for "Best Collaboration," as well as "Best Rap" and "Best R&B."



The Global Icon Award, originally from MTV's Europe Music Awards (EMAs), celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond. Diddy also hosted MTV Europe Music Award 2002 at the Palazzo Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain.

