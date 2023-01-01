John Lennon 1969 Amsterdam bed-in archive 'I Want Peace and Food' questionnaire up for auction for $150,000

A truly fascinating and rare archive of material relating to John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Bed In For Peace’ which took place at the Amsterdam Hilton Hotel, Amsterdam, Holland between 25th and 31st March 1969 is up for auction at gottahaverockandroll.com
The archive consists of various signed photographs and other ephemera, with the highlight being two questionnaires filled out by John Lennon during the Bed-In
In the questionnaire Lennon asks simple questions, with one answer being, “I feel tired. I want peace. And Food”.
This archive is estimated to sell for over $150,000 and is up for auction now at gottahaverockandroll.com