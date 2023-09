The actual loudspeakers & amplifiers that were housed in the legendary Abbey Road Studios are up for sale at gottahaverockandroll.com This pair of speakers were used in practically every Beatles album, “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band”, "The White Album," and "Abbey Road" as well as Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon”.With incredible provenance being purchased from E.M.I. These loudspeakers would be a holy grail item for any Beatles fan.The auction ends on September 22nd at here