S Club explains why they have renamed tour in honour of tragic bandmate Paul Cattermole

Rachel Stevens feels like "no time has passed" since her heyday in S Club.

The 45-year-old pop star is gearing up to get back on the road with the 'Reach' hitmakers - who first enjoyed a string of hit singles from 1999 until 2003 - next month for a reunion tour but after bandmate Paul Cattermole died earlier this year at the age of 46, the group has decided to call the show the 'Good Times Tour', in honour of a track he was set to perform.

She told The Mirror: "It’s a weird one because so much time has passed, but yet when we’re together in a room there’s so many memories, and so many laughs and jokes that we share from back in the day. It’s almost like no time has passed in some ways.

"We have renamed the tour. It’s called the Good Times tour, that was Paul’s solo song that he was going to do an acoustic version of, so we just felt like that was so fitting. Paul is with us on so many decisions that we make, we think of Paul and there’s so many sort of elements that are there with him in mind. It’s definitely gonna be a huge celebration. It is so much fun, so much joy, lots of memories, and it’s a tribute to him."

Rachel will be joined by Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Jo O'Meara and Bradley McIntosh on the tour, and even though Hannah Spearritt decided to drop out of the show following Paul's death, the door has been left open for her to come back to the band whenever she wishes.

Rachel added: "The door’s always open for Hannah, but she won’t be on the tour!"