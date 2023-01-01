Queen's Sir Brian May on the rise of AI: 'This time next year, music will be completely different!'

Sir Brian May is "apprehensive" about the rise of AI.

The 76-year-old rock star - who is best known as part of Queen - believes that by 2024, the entire structure of the industry will be "completely different" as artificial intelligence could mean that this year is the last one that the music scene will be "dominated" by human beings.

He is quoted by The Daily Star's Wired column as saying: "I think by this time next year the landscape will be completely different. We won't know which way is up. We won't know what's been created by Al and what's been created by humans. Everything is going to get very blurred and very confusing, and I think we might look back on 2023 as the last year when humans really dominated the music scene. I really think it could be that serious, and that doesn't fill me with joy. It makes me feel apprehensive."

The 'Don't Stop Me Now' hitmaker went on to add that there is an "incredibly huge potential" for AI to do "evil" within the world and thinks it could ultimately lead to global domination and death if it becomes involved in the real of politics.

He said: "The potential for Al to cause evil is, obviously, incredibly huge - not just in music but people can die if Al gets involved in politics and world domination for various nations."

Brian previously predicted that AI could be one of a number of things that could bring "an end" to human civilisation.

He told the Metro newspaper: "Perhaps the end of our civilisation will be brought about by a nuclear bomb, hunger, pollution, by a loss of habitat, AI, a pandemic. Maybe an asteroid strike, or a cataclysmic eruption of Earth’s magma"