Gigi Hadid details co-parenting schedule with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid has opened up about co-parenting with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

While speaking to Porter for an interview published on Monday, the model discussed co-parenting her three-year-old daughter Khai with the former One Direction star.

"I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time," Gigi told the outlet. "I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that's the time I have."

She also shared how co-parenting with the Pillowtalk singer has made her re-evaluate her work schedule.

"The jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me," she continued in the interview. "I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I'm sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it."

Khai has also joined Gigi at work by modelling for the upcoming children's collection from her clothing line Guest in Residence.

"Khai and her best friend are our fit models," Gigi explained. "They come into the office, Khai tries on one dress and then she's like, 'Do you want to go to the donut store?'"

Gigi dated Zayn between 2015 and 2021.