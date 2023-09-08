Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to follow-up WAP with Bongos this week

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are reuniting on the track 'Bongos'.

The last time the rap idols joined forces was on the extremely explicit 'WAP' in 2020.

Despite receiving a backlash for its raunchy lyrics, the popular song went seven times platinum.

The new tune will arrive on Friday (08.09.23) and comes with a striking cover of the pair in bright purple and blue barley-there lingerie.

Meanwhile, Cardi, 30, previously revealed she was pitted against Megan, 28, when she came onto the scene.

Before they dropped their collaboration, Cardi claims people automatically assumed they didn't like each other because the rappers weren't seen hanging out together.

She told XXL magazine: "You know, when Megan [Thee Stallion] came out, people for a whole year was like, 'I never seen Cardi and Megan together. I know they don’t f****** like each other.' I feel like people kept putting me against her and everything. I was like, Damn. That sucks. Because I like her music. But I don’t know her. So, it’s just like what could people ..."

Cardi also recalled how "natural" her collaboration with the 'Savage' hitmaker was, and how they randomly congratulate and compliment each other all the time.

The interviewer picked up: "Just because we both rap, doesn’t mean we automatically know each other. We’re not all just hanging out together."

The 'Up' hitmaker agreed: "Yes. Exactly. And then, like, when I met her, you know, it was just dope, and it was a very natural, smooth [meeting]. We did a song, and it went so smoothly and it went so well. Even with this 'WAP' performance [for the Grammys], it went so smoothly. It went so well. And sometimes I get on social media, and I do good, and she randomly congratulates me. And, I will congratulate her as well. I’m gonna always show her love. Like, it’s just a super respect thing. But we don’t be hanging out. ’Cause I don’t hang out. I’m like a home potato ... couch potato, you know what I’m saying? I just want to be home, have sex and be with my kid. That’s what I want to do."