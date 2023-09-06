The Rolling Stones to detail new album and era with live event this week

The Rolling Stones will unveil their album 'Hackney Diamonds' at a special live event on Wednesday (06.09.23) in Hackney in East London.

Sir Mick Jagger, 80, Keith Richards, 79, and Ronnie Wood, 76, will be interviewed live on stage by late-night US TV host Jimmy Fallon, to discuss their first record of new material since 2005’s 'A Bigger Bang'.

Fans around the globe will be able to tune in via the band's official YouTube channel.

The 'Satisfaction' hitmakers said in a press statement: “Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube.”

A trailer for the event sees Jimmy, 48, receive a call from the trio asking him to host.

In the caption, it teases: "Talking new album, new music, new era."

The details of the event come after the legendary group used a local newspaper advert to reveal the name of their next album.

The 'Paint It Black' rockers used the publicity gimmick to tell fans they are calling their new record ‘Hackney Diamonds’ – with the announcement disguised as an advert for a fictional glass company of the same name placed in London’s Hackney Gazette paper.

One fan who spotted it shared the ad on X, saying: “Anyone see this? An ad ran in Hackney Gazette for a company called ‘Hackney Diamonds’ teasing Rolling Stones song titles.

“Their est. date is 1962, same year Stones formed. Website seems to be run by Universal Music, the Stones’ label.

“A clue their long-awaited new LP is on its way.”

Included in the Hackney Gazette ad was a miniscule version of the Stones’ iconic tongue logo – which they used to dot the ‘i’ in the brand name ‘Diamonds’.

The ad’s blurb also contained a reference to the Stones’ 1965 hit ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, as well as nods to the tracks ‘Gimme Shelter’ and ‘Shattered’.

The font used for ‘Hackney Diamonds’ is also the same as the one used on the Stones’ album cover for 1978’s ‘Some Girls’.

It added the “glass company” was “established in 1962” in reference to the year the Stones formed,

The ad was printed on page three of the paper on August 21 and included a phone number.

When called, a recorded message plays that appears to announce the record or a single from it is coming out in September.

It says: “Welcome to Hackney Diamonds, specialists in glass repair.

Don’t get angry, get it fixed – opening early September, Mare Street, E8.”

The message also urges callers to “register for a call at www.hackneydiamonds.com”, adding: “Come on then.”

‘Hackney Diamonds’ will be the Stones’ 31st studio album and the first without their drummer Charlie Watts, who died aged 80 in August 2021 after a cancer battle.

It has already been revealed Bill Wyman, 86, the Stones’ long-term bassist, returned to the group to record a track for their next album in tribute to Charlie.

It’s also been reported the Stones’ next record would feature drumming by Charlie recorded before his death, and that there will be appearances by Sir Paul McCartney, 81, and 76-year-old Sir Elton John.