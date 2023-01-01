Cher 'can't believe' she will turn 80

Cher "can't believe" she would soon turn 80.

Appearing on the Good Morning Britain programme on Monday, the 77-year-old music and film icon opened up about becoming an octogenarian.

"I just can't believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish," the Believe singer confessed. "And I will still be wearing my jeans and I will still be wearing long hair and I will still be doing the same stuff I've always done."

Cher continued, "I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to have to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans, because it seemed like in those days that's what women did - and it hasn't hit yet."

The Mamma Mia star - whose mother lived to be 96 years old - noted her family genes were "pretty amazing" and shared some advice on ageing.

"I don't know if not feeling old makes you younger," she pondered. "I keep up with the trends. I have lots of young friends. I have old friends too. Honestly I'm not trying to feel young. I'm not trying to be young. I am who I am. I'm just getting along."

Born Cherilyn Sarkisian in 1979, the star legally changed her name to simply "Cher" in 1979.

The songstress has sold over 100 million records worldwide including the tracks Believe, Strong Enough, If I Could Turn Back Time and All I Really Want To Do.