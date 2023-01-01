The Rolling Stones announce first studio album in 18 years

The Rolling Stones are set to release their first studio album in 18 years.

Titled Hackney Diamonds, the forthcoming LP would mark the London band's first collection of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. It would also mark their first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

The band - now comprised of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - have been set to share full details of the album and its release in Hackney, East London, on Wednesday, in a live interview by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

The event would also be live streamed exclusively on YouTube.

"Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube," the band shared in a statement.

The announcement followed a teaser campaign last month, which saw the band's mouth and tongue logo projected onto landmarks in New York, London and Paris.

At least one song on the new album has been set to feature the two surviving members of the Beatles - Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr - reported Variety.

The Hackney Diamonds event would be live streamed on YouTube on Wednesday at 2:30pm BST.