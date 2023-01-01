Kourtney Kardashian is 'feeling better' following brief hospital stay

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly "feeling better" after Travis Barker rushed home from his tour due to a family emergency.

Last Week Blink-182 announced that they were pausing their current world tour as Travis rushed home to tend to "an urgent family matter", which has now been revealed.

According to People, Kourtney, 44, who is pregnant with her and Travis's first child together, had to go to the hospital for an undisclosed emergency.

Over the weekend, the couple were spotted leaving the hospital together, and now a source has revealed to People that The Kardashians star is "feeling better".

The source told the outlet that Kourtney is "back home now with her kids," adding, "She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too."

Neither Kourtney nor Travis have shared details of the emergency.

Blink-182 were forced to reschedule shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin due to the emergency and have promised to provide more information "as soon as possible."

Kourtney announced that she and Travis, 47, were expecting their first son together in June while at a Blink-182 concert.

The pair have been married since May 2022.