The Rolling Stones to unveil details about Hackney Diamonds with Jimmy Fallon

Following the cryptic teaser campaign for Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones are set to reveal full details of their forthcoming and highly anticipated release this Wednesday 6th September in Hackney in East London.September 6th will see the world’s media descend on Hackney, with Mick, Keith & Ronnie interviewed live on stage by American TV host Jimmy Fallon, where the band will reveal the details of their first studio album of original material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.The special media launch event will be hosted by and will be streamed exclusively worldwide via YouTube.“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube.” -The Rolling Stones