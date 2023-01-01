Smash Mouth star Steve Harwell dead at 56

Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell has died at the age of 56.

The band's manager Robert Hayes confirmed that the frontman was "surrounded by family and friends" when he "passed peacefully and comfortably" at his home in Boise, Idaho on Monday after suffering from liver failure.

"Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform. Steve Harwell was a true American original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle," Hayes said in a statement, reports Rolling Stone. "Steve lived a 100 percent full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out."

Over the weekend, Hayes revealed to TMZ that Harwell was receiving end-of-life care and only had days left to live.

"Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time," he told the outlet. "We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family's privacy during this difficult time."

The singer, who had struggled with alcohol abuse throughout his life, retired from Smash Mouth due to his ongoing health issues in October 2021.

Steve co-founded the band in San Jose, California with Kevin Coleman, Greg Camp, and Paul De Lisle in 1994. They were best known for their 1999 song All Star, which became hugely popular after its appearance in the 2001 animation Shrek. Their other hit songs include Walkin' on the Sun, Then The Morning Comes and a cover of The Monkees' I'm a Believer.