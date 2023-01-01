Britney Spears debuts two new tattoos amid split from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has unveiled two new tattoos amid her divorce from husband Sam Asghari.

The Toxic singer posted a video on Instagram over the weekend showing a tattoo artist inking black dots on her right ring finger. She then panned the camera up to show off a new pink star tattoo on the inside of her right arm near her elbow.

She simply captioned the post with three snake emojis.

The 41-year-old's latest designs follow the recent snake tattoo she got on her back. On Friday, she unveiled the red body art on her lower back and exclaimed, "My new snake tattoo, guys. I'm so excited," as she danced around.

Britney is currently going through a divorce from actor/personal trainer Sam, who filed paperwork to end their marriage after 14 months in August. They had been in a relationship since 2016.

Breaking her silence on the split on 18 August, the Stronger singer wrote, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together ... 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!"

On Sunday, she posted a video on Instagram showing her dancing and lip syncing to Kelis' song Trick Me in her home.

"How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved ??? Psss on repeat because well ... I MEAN IT !!!" she cryptically wrote in the caption.