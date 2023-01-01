Niall Horan leads Irish crowd into moving tribute to late Sinead O'Connor

Niall Horan paid tribute to the late Sinead O'Connor with a rousing cover of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' at Ireland's Electric Picnic festival.

The former One Direction star conducted the crowd for one big sing-along of the iconic Irish singer's 1990 hit cover of the Prince ballad at Stradbally Hall in Stradbally, County Laois, Ireland.

Before performing the track, Niall said: “You know what to do."

He then transitioned into 1D's ‘Story Of My Life’.

On his homecoming, Niall said: “I can’t even put into words how much this means to me for being here tonight.

“It's good to be back to the midlands and to be here at the famous Electric Picnic with all of you beautiful Irish people."

The 29-year-old pop star, who grew up about an hour away in Mullingar, confessed: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so nervous for a gig in my whole f****** life. But I know you’ve got my back.

“This is by far the biggest audience I’ve played to as a solo artist and I really appreciate the support from my home nation."

In July, Foo Fighters teamed up with Alanis Morissette to pay tribute to Sinead at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival.

Dave Grohl's band were on the bill alongside the 'Ironic' star, and they joined forces to put on a special performance dedicated to the late singer who passed away on Wednesday, July 26 aged 56.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave told the crowd: "For a very special reason, ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome to sing a song with us, Alanis Morissette. We’re singing this song for a reason tonight.”

Alanis then added: “For a beautiful woman, with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who’s no longer with us, this is for her."

They then performed Sinead's track 'Mandinka' - the second song from her 1987 debut album 'The Lion and the Cobra'.

After they finished, Alanis told the audience: "May Sinead rest in some peace."

Sinead was found dead at a flat in Herne Hill, south London, just weeks after moving to the city.

Following the tragedy, her family confirmed the sad news in a statement which read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Though the cause of death was not made public, her passing was not treated as suspicious.

Sinead’s death came 18 months after the mum-of-four’s son Shane, 17, took his own life in January 2022 after leaving a hospital where he was on suicide watch.