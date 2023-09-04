UB40 and Ali Campbell are embarking on The Hits Tour 2024

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell are embarking on 'The Hits Tour' next year.

The Reggae legends will bring all the hits - including ‘Cherry Oh Baby’, ‘Many Rivers to Cross’, ‘Please Don’t Make Me Cry’, and ‘Red Red Wine’ - to arenas across the UK, kicking off on April 6 in Liverpool, before going on to Glasgow, Leeds, London’s The O2, Birmingham, Cardiff, and wrapping Nottingham on April 16.

Today (04.09.23), the band will be inducted into the Music Walk of Fame with a stone on Camden High Street and will play an intimate show at London’s Koko.

Next week also marks 40 years since the release of UB40’s seminal album ‘Labour of Love’ on September 12, 1983.

For all dates, excluding Glasgow, collaborator and peer Bitty McLean will open for the 'Kingston Town' hitmakers.

The tour comes after Astro - whose real name was Terence Oswald Wilson - passed away in November 2021 at the age of 64 after a "very short illness". He played percussion and trumpet and sang and rapped in UB40.

Speaking before playing a Hampton Court Palace Festival show last summer, Ali admitted it would be hard for him to get back on stage without his long-time friend with him.

He said: "It’s going to be incredibly difficult without Astro by my side. But, remembering Astro, let the music play on."

Tickets for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell’s 'The Hits Tour' 2024 are on sale on Friday (08.09.23) at 10am, and will be available from MyTicket.co.uk.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell's 2024 UK tour dates:

6 April Liverpool M S Bank Arena

7 April Glasgow SEC Armadillo*

9 April Leeds First Direct Arena

11 April London The O2

13 April Birmingham Utilita Arena

14 April Cardiff Utilita Arena

16 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena