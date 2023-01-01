Olivia Rodrigo was 'very surprised' fans thought Vampire was about Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo was "very surprised" by the speculation that her new song Vampire is about Taylor Swift.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, the Good 4 U singer was asked to address the fan theory that the lyrics "bloodsucker, fame f**ker, bleedin' me dry like a goddamn vampire" are about the Shake It Off hitmaker.

"I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing," she responded. "I was very surprised when people thought that."

Olivia previously gave Taylor and her co-writers 50% of the credits and royalties for her song Deja Vu after listeners noticed its similarity to Taylor's Cruel Summer. She had to do the same for Paramore, led by Taylor's close friend Hayley Williams, due to the similarities between Good 4 U and Paramore's Misery Business.

Since the credits issue, fans have speculated that Olivia and Taylor are no longer friends. This theory was bolstered by the fact that the pop superstar invited Sabrina Carpenter, believed to be one of the subjects of Deja Vu, to be her opening act on The Eras Tour.

During the interview, Olivia, 20, was asked whether the copyright issues made her second-guess the songs on her upcoming album Guts.

"I was so green as to how the music industry worked, the litigious side... I feel like now I know so much more about the industry and I just feel... better equipped in that regard. It wasn't something I thought about too much," she vaguely replied.

Guts will be released on Friday.