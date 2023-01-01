Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell enters hospice care

Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell has entered hospice care for liver failure and reportedly has only days to live.

The All Star singer, 56, has been resting at home - cared for by his fiancé and hospice care - his manager confirmed on Sunday.

"Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time," he told TMZ. "We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family's privacy during this difficult time."

As per TMZ's report, the singer has struggled with alcohol abuse throughout his life, and his family and friends have gathered to say their goodbyes over the past three days.

Steve shared the news that he was retiring from Smash Mouth due to his ongoing health issues in October 2021.

"Despite Steve's best efforts to work through these ailments, he is heartbroken to share that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band's millions of fans around the world," his spokesperson said at the time.

Steve co-founded Smash Mouth in San Francisco in 1994, becoming known for songs like 1997's Walkin' on the Sun, 1999's All Star, and their cover of The Monkees' I'm A Believer which featured in the 2001 Shrek movie.