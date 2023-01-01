Jimmy Buffett songs posthumously enter Spotify charts

Jimmy Buffett's music has entered the Spotify charts following his death last week.

The American singer passed away on Friday aged 76 at his home in Sag Harbor, New York, due to complications from merkel-cell carcinoma - a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer.

Since his death, fans have remembered the music legend by streaming his music, which has resulted in several of his tracks entering the Spotify Daily Chart.

According to music data site Kworb, Jimmy's 1977 hit Margaritaville has made the sixth most played song in the United States.

The singer's 2003 collaboration with Alan Jackson, It's Five O'Clock Somewhere, is at No. 12, Cheeseburger in Paradise at No. 30, Come Monday at No. 44, and Knee Deep with Zac Brown Band at No. 45.

Following Jimmy's passing, Elton John remembered Jimmy as a "unique and treasured entertainer".

"His fans adored him and he never let them down," the Tiny Dancer singer posted to his Instagram stories. "This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to (his wife) Jane and the family from (my husband) David (Furnish) and me."