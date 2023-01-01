Travis Barker rushes home from Blink-182 tour due to 'urgent family matter'

Travis Barker has rushed home from his Blink-182 tour due to an "urgent family matter".

The rock band took to Twitter/X on Friday to announce that several of their upcoming European shows have been postponed as Travis deals with a family emergency.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the band wrote on Twitter, also known as X.

The announcement continued, "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

No further details have been revealed yet.

The announcement comes after the drummer posted a photo on his Instagram Stories of what appeared to be a prayer room and a banner that read, "Together we pray".

Travis, 47, and his wife Kourtney Kardashian are expecting their first child together. Kourtney, 44, announced the exciting news at a Blink-182 concert in mid-June. He is also father to two children, Landon and Alabama, from his previous marriage.

The band were set to perform in Glasgow, Scotland on 1 and 2 September before travelling to Belfast to perform on 4 September.

The 93-date tour, also known as the Hard Rock Tour, began on 4 May in Minnesota.