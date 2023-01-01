NEWS Olivia Rodrigo takes flight with vampire, securing third Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Rodrigo drains the blood of the competition to secure her third UK Number 1 single with vampire.



The gothic ballad had previously peaked at Number 2 for a straight month, held off by Dave & Central Cee’s record-breaking Sprinter. Today, it performs a rejuvenation Dracula would be proud of, rising two to the top of the Official Singles Chart.



Vampire completes a trilogy of UK Number 1s for the US singer-songwriter, joining drivers license and good 4 u, which both reached the chart pinnacle in 2021.



This means that midweek leader Doja Cat just misses out, jumping to a new peak of Number 2 with Paint The Town Red, matching the peak of her 2020 breakout track Say So.



Becky Hill and Chase & Status’ Disconnect also reaches new highs today (6), as does Calvin Harris & Sam Smith’s Desire (7).



Breaking into the Top 10 for the first time today is rising producer’s Cassö’s Prada, a remix of D-Block Europe and RAYE’s Ferrari Horses. It vaults twelve to Number 8 and becomes Cassö’s first Top 10, D-Block Europe’s fourth and RAYE’s fifth.



Also jumping into the upper echelons of the chart, Chase & Status score a second simultaneous Top 10 as Baddadan climbs five places to Number 9. It’s the producer duo’s sixth Top 10, and the first for Bou and Flowdan.



Just outside of the Top 10, Miley Cyrus’s emotional Used To Be Young is this week’s highest new entry at Number 12, her 24th Top 40 single in the UK.



Following the release of his Number 1 album I Told Them... Burna Boy secures two entries in this week’s Top 40; Dave collaboration Cheat On Me (19), and City Boys (31), bringing his total number of UK Top 40 singles to 13.



Sonny Fodera, MK & Clementine Douglas enter the Top 20 with Asking (20), MK’s fourth Top 20 track, and not far behind Selena Gomez’s Single Soon is a brand-new entry at Number 21. Finally, Issey Cross continues to rise with Bittersweet Goodbye, up three to a new peak of Number 28.

