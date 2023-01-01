Paris Jackson seeks protection order after man climbed her fence

Paris Jackson has reportedly requested a protection order after alleging a long-term stalker trespassed on her property.



The late Michael Jackson's 25-year-old daughter has claimed that a man showed up at her home on 23 August and scaled her fence before looking through her windows, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.com.



According to the outlet, the musician stated that she doesn't know the man and that he has previously been arrested at her home. She also stated that he has been sending her unwanted messages since December 2019.



Paris is now asking a judge to issue a protection order insisting the man stays at least 100 yards away from her, her home, her car, and any venue where she is performing. In addition to this, she also wants him to be banned from contacting her online.



Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they took another report of a man coming to her front door two days after she filed for the restraining order. However, the star was not home at the time.



The Los Angeles Police Department's Threat Management team are reportedly investigating the case.