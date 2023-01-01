Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef reach settlement agreement in divorce

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have reached a settlement agreement in their divorce after six years of marriage.

The Puerto Rican singer and his estranged husband have reached a settlement agreement in their divorce after announcing their split in July.

According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Ricky, 51, and Jwan, 38, have officially signed their settlement agreement after agreeing on several confidential matters.

The documents, which were filed on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Superior Court, state that "the parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support."

ET has reported that the judge still needs to sign off on the settlement before the divorce is finalised.

The filing follows soon after the Livin' La Vida Loca hitmaker admitted that he and Jwan had begun the process of splitting before the pandemic.

"When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process," Ricky told Telemundo's Lourdes Collazo. "Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision. We have been planning this situation for a long time, it's pre-pandemic."

The pair shared the news of their separation on 6 July via Instagram.

Ricky and the Swedish artist met on Instagram in 2015 and tied the knot in 2018. They share two children, Lucia, four, and Renn, three. The singer is also the father to twins Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008 via surrogate.