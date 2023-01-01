Luke Combs welcomes second child

Luke Combs and his wife have welcomed their second son.

The country star and his wife Nicole Hocking have announced that they welcomed a baby boy, Beau Lee Combs, on Tuesday 15 August.

"8.15.2023 - Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn't love you more," the new parents captioned a joint Instagram post featuring a Polaroid of their new baby's feet.

The baby, who was due in September, arrived early while Luke, 33, was still in Australia on his world tour.

The When It Rains It Pours hitmaker and Nicole, 31, met back in 2016 and tied the knot in August 2020. They are already parents to their son Tex Lawrence, who is now 14 months old.

The couple announced that they were expecting their second baby in March with an Instagram post. "Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" Luke wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of him and his wife and Tex, who sported a "big brother" T-shirt.

"We're getting ready," the singer told People in May. "We're just in it. We're in the trenches, taping grenades. (We're) excited for the second one. They're gonna be close (in age), but I feel like we'll be in practice."