Agnetha Fältskog hints all FOUR members of Abba could reunite at Eurovision 2024!

Agnetha Fältskog has hinted all four members of Abba could reunite at next year’s Eurovision.

The 73-year-old singer was part of the group’s Abba Voyage shows at a purpose-built arena in Stratford, east London, which was seen by more than a million fans, and has now given fans hope the group will attend Eurovision in their native Sweden in May 2024 – the 50th anniversary of their win at the contest with their hit ‘Waterloo’.

Her ex-husband bandmate Björn Ulvaeus, 78, had previously rubbished the idea of them appearing at the contest, but Agnetha told The Sun when asked if there were any plans to perform with her fellow Abba members at Eurovision: “You never know anything about Abba and when we’re going to... well, I won’t say anything about that.

“I’d rather be quiet.”

Abba said after their Voyages show launched they were planning to use the concert holograms for “exciting new things” in future.

The group – which also features Benny Andersson, 76, and 77-year-old Anni-Frid Lyngstad – were quoted in the Daily Star newspaper as saying: “If you are an Abba fan, who loyally has stuck with us for many years, our hope is that you will see the Abba-tars as agents in the new story, which may lead to exciting new things in the future.”

The comment prompted speculation the holograms could appear in everything from pop-up musical projections to advertisements.

Abba, who reunited in 2016, originally consisted of couples Agnetha and Björn, and Benny and Anni-Frid.

But the band went their separate ways in 1982 after both pairs went their separate ways.

Agnetha and Björn split officially in 1980, while Benny and Anni-Frid announced their divorce in 1981.

After a week of their divorce, Björn had a new partner and Agnetha was in counselling.

In 2013, she opened up about her emotions singing in Abba’s ‘The Winner Takes it All’, which was written during her and Björn’s split.

She said: “Björn wrote it about us after the breakdown of our marriage.

“The fact he wrote it exactly when we divorced is touching really.

“I didn’t mind. It was fantastic to do that song because I could put in such feeling.

“I didn’t mind sharing it with the public. It didn’t feel wrong. There is so much in that song.

“It was a mixture of what I felt and what Björn felt but also what Benny and Frida went through.”