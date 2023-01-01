Noel Gallagher opens up about spat with Evan Dando over unreleased track: ‘It was awkward!’

Noel Gallagher has opened up about his spat with Evan Dando.

The former Oasis songwriter, 56, once ‘co-wrote’ a tune called ‘Purple Parallelogram’ with the Lemonheads frontman, also 56, at the peak of Oasis’ fame in the 1990s, which was never released.

Noel has now claimed Evan constantly recorded them messing around on guitars together and suddenly told Noel he was going to put out one of their tunes – sparking an immediate backlash from the Britpop icon.

Noel told Matt Morgan’s Patreon podcast: “We were in this festival circuit in 1994 and on every festival that year was Oasis and the Lemonheads.

“Them, us, the Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy and House of Pain.

“Evan always had a tape recorder and he was always like, ‘Hey, man, let’s record a song’.

“Then he went and did it and recorded it and was like, ‘I’m going to put it out.’ “And it was a bit, ‘Hang on a minute – you can’t do that.’

“I heard it and I didn’t like it and it was like, ‘No’.

“It was a bit awkward.”

According to an NME story in the ’90s, the song was pulled when “Sony Music, the company who publishes Noel Gallagher's songs objected to the release”.

Evan has said the tune was inspired by drug use, adding: “I’d been saying this phrase which actually denotes a certain substance.

“It was prescribed to me, a legal drug, Eurythnol, ’cos I’d had trouble sleeping and we’d been out in Amsterdam trying to score drugs all night and couldn't find any.

“Noel got up the next morning singing this song ‘Purple Parallelogram’, ’cos that’s what I called them, and we finished the song that night at the table at some hotel.”