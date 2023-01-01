Noel Gallagher reveals secret collaboration with Black Keys is on way: ‘It’s pretty cool!’

Noel Gallagher has secretly recorded new music with the Black Keys.

The ex-Oasis rocker, 56, is currently touring his latest High Flying Birds album ‘Council Skies’ but revealed he collaborated with the blues-rock duo after they asked him to write with them for their upcoming record.

He said on comedy writer Matt Morgan’s Patreon podcast about working with guitarist Dan Auerbach, 44, and 43-year-old drummer Patrick Carney: “Recently, I was writing with the Black Keys, and I’d never really met them before.

“That really did work.”

When Matt asked him to describe the sound of their upcoming material, Noel revealed: “If you can imagine (the sound of) my good self and them, that’s what it is.

“It’s not swampy bluest, and it’s not my kind of guitar-pop or whatever you want to call it.

“It’s somewhere in between – it’s really f****** good. There’s a song called ‘It’s Only Love that Matters’, and it’s really f****** good.

“I’d met Patrick maybe once, but I don’t know them, and they called up my office and asked if I’d be interested in writing with them for their next record.

‘And I happened to be around and I was like, ‘Yeah, f*** it.’ So I got a guitar and am amp and went down to the studio the first day and introduced myself. “There was like four of them and we went at it and did like three tunes in five days.

“(Patrick) and Dan would sit opposite each other, and somebody would play a drum beat.

“(Dan would) come up with a chord and I’d be like, ‘What if it went there?’

“The tunes we’ve done together are pretty cool I think.

“I don’t know (when they’re coming out.) I’d say next year now. There was five of them and one of me – I really enjoyed it.”