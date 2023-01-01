Sam Ryder has ‘amicably split from his record label’

Sam Ryder is said to have “amicably” split from his record label.

The ‘Space Man’ singer, 34, has reportedly parted ways with Parlophone – with whom he signed in 2020 after becoming a viral star – only a year after he rose to global fame in the 2023 Eurovision song contest.

A music insider told The Sun: “Sam had a one-album deal with Parlophone and when the contract ended, he and the label decided it was best to go their separate ways.

“He is eager to go in a new musical direction so is going to try something new next time around.

“It’s been an amicable split, though, and Sam is feeling positive about what’s next.”

Sam was crowned winner of the Ultimate UK Eurovision Song competition following a vote to discover the nation's favourite entry and

last year came second in the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy, with his ‘Space Man’ hit giving the UK its best result for more than 20 years.

He has performed at Wembley Stadium with Queen, collaborated with David Guetta and Sigala on ‘Living Without You’ and hit No1 with his ‘There’s Nothing but Space, Man!’ album.

The singer-songwriter recently received his first ever Emmy nomination for the ‘Ted Lasso’ song ‘Fought and Lost’.

He insisted in an interview with The Sun entering Eurovision can help musicians’ careers, adding: “The UK has such a diverse plethora of talent and all I can hope is that what happened this year has encouraged more people from those diverse genres and backgrounds to think, ‘Eurovision isn’t a career killer.’”