Beyoncé 'so happy' to be named honorary mayor of Santa Clara

Beyoncé has reacted to being named honorary mayor of Santa Clara.

While performing at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Wednesday night, the Break My Soul singer commemorated the moment she was named the city's honorary mayor.

"I'm so happy to be on this stage," Beyoncé, 41, told the crowd, via Billboard. "Y'alls faces are so beautiful. You know today is special because today I am the mayor."

The Santa Clara City Council voted on Tuesday to name the singer honorary mayor for the day she performed, and presented her with a key to the city.

"This is my gratitude tour. I don't take any of this for granted," she continued onstage. "I know after 25 years I'm still able to do what I love because of your loyalty, because of your prayers. I'm so grateful for y'all."

Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton told The Mercury News of the council's decision, "The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyoncé's upcoming visit to the world-renowned Levi's Stadium... Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement."

The hitmaker is heading towards the end of the final leg of her Renaissance World Tour. The 56-show global trek, which kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden in May, will wrap up on 1 October in Kansas City, Missouri.