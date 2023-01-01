Celine Dion 'doing everything to recover' from stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion's sister Claudette Dion has opened up about the singer's battle with the rare syndrome.

While speaking to HELLO! Canada for an interview published on Thursday, Claudette, 74, gave an update on her sister's recovery from stiff person syndrome.

"She's doing everything to recover," Claudette said of her sibling. "She's a strong woman."

The My Heart Will Go On singer, 55, revealed that she was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder in December 2022 in an emotional video posted on social media. She also announced that she has put plans to tour on pause to focus on her recovery.

"It's an illness we know so little about," Claudette told the outlet. "There are spasms - they're impossible to control. You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf?"

She added, "It's a bit like that, but in all muscles. There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain."

Claudette, also a singer, concluded that family and fans were "crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness".

Celine released her new track Love Again in April this year.