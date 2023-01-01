New Kids on the Block update reunion album The Block for re-issue

New Kids on the Block have given their 2008 reunion album 'The Block' a makeover to mark its 15th anniversary.

The pop group are reissuing the record as a deluxe collection titled 'The Block Revisited' and it includes four previously unreleased songs as well as bonus material and a new remix of the track 'Dirty Dancing' with the release scheduled for November.

Bandmember Donnie Wahlberg said of the re-release: “'The Block' album didn’t only mark the reunion of our band, it sparked the reunion of our band with our fans! I could never overestimate how much the songs and the spirit of this album mean to all of us.

"The Block Revisited' is a celebration of the magical bond that we’ve built over the last 15 years.”

The news was also announced on the band's Twitter page in a statement which read: "Blockheads!!!! We’re excited to finally announce OFFICIALLY … 'The Block Revisited'!

"A special 15th anniversary edition of 'The Block' featuring bonus material, never-released fan favourite song 'Coming Home', new remixes more! Out November 3rd!"

'The Block' marked the band's first album in 14 years as they came back together in 2008 following their split in 1994. It featured tracks including 'Summertime' and 'Single' as well as 'Big Girl Now' which was a collaboration with Lady Gaga, who also supported the group on their subsequent tour of North America and Europe.

The re-issue will also feature audio recordings from Wahlberg’s late mother, Alma, as well as Joey McIntyre’s late father, Tom.

Alma - who was also mum to actor and one-time NKOTB member Mark Wahlberg - passed away in 2021 at the age of 78.

Donnie previously said of his late mother:"She made no apologies for who she was, but never put herself above anyone else. She kicked our butts if we messed up, kicked anyone else’s butts if they messed with us. Taught us right, made us pay the price when we were wrong,” Donnie Wahlberg wrote Sunday. “She was the epitome of the word grace."

Joey's dad Tom died in 2018 at the age of 87.