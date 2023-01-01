Sam Asghari addresses jobless rumour: 'That's the point of this strike'

Sam Asghari has addressed a rumour that he was out of work.

While standing on the SAG-AFTRA picket line on Thursday, the Special Ops: Lioness actor was asked by a photographer to confirm a report claiming he was currently not working.

“That’s the point of this strike. I have the same amount of jobs as Leonardo DiCaprio does,” Sam responded, via Page Six. “I hope everything gets resolved very fast so that we can all go back to doing what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people.”

He also added of the Writers Guild of America strike, “Writers are the heart and soul of every project we do, so SAG is strong.”

Another report suggested that Sam’s estranged wife Britney Spears was paying up to $10,000 (£7,900) per month for the actor’s rent.

Sam filed for divorce from Britney last month, after one year of marriage. He later dismissed rumours that he planned to extort the Hold Me Closer singer for a favourable divorce settlement, with his representative informing The Messenger that “no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be”.

Britney has been preparing for the upcoming release of her memoir, and has been reported to be recording again.