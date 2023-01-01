50 Cent facing felony battery investigation after fan hit by microphone

50 Cent is reportedly facing a criminal battery investigation after a microphone he threw from the stage allegedly injured a female concertgoer.

The In Da Club rapper was performing at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night when he became frustrated by a malfunctioning microphone. Video footage showed him hurling the faulty equipment into the crowd.

According to TMZ.com it struck Power 106 radio host, Bryhana Monegain, who was taken to hospital with a laceration on her head. She subsequently filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

In response to the investigation, 50 Cent's attorney, Scott Leemon, told the gossip website: "Let's be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis (AKA 50 Cent) would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed."

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they believe 50 threw the mic at his crew in the production area rather than aiming to hit the victim. However, she reportedly informed officers he looked directly at her before throwing the microphone.

As a result of the incident, the Get Rich Or Die Tryin' star has reportedly be named as a person of interest in a felony battery case.

In a video shared to TikTok, he is seen violently flinging the microphone towards the side of the stage - where Monegain was apparently hit.